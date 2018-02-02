The best Black History Month 2018 events in Toronto

× Expand [u'Don Dixon', u'photographer'] D'bi.young Anitafrika’s play Once Upon A Black Boy gets a workshop reading as part of Black History Month celebrations.

We’re entering Black History Month. For me, the month doesn’t mark a time for an increased awareness of Blackness. As a Black woman, I take that as an everyday commitment.

That engagement got a boost this week when I reviewed the ROM’s Here We Are Here: Black Canadian Contemporary Art exhibition. The diversity of Black experience is on full display in the museum’s third floor gallery. It’s part of the ongoing Of Africa project, a slate of cultural programming aimed at rethinking historical and contemporary representations of the continent.

The idea of rethinking how we view Africa in this country has never been a part of my Black History Month. To be sure, the month is meant to commemorate the achievements of a community forcibly removed from that homeland, scattered and enslaved. Our relationship to Africa often seems frozen in time; taught as the distant point of origin from which our very being here, in Canada, unfolded.

So, I’m setting a challenge to rethink that relationship between Black Canada and Africa as part of my month.

With that in mind, here are a few events that highlight the diversity of expression coming from the African diaspora.

The Watah Theatre Double Bill

A workshop reading of d’bi.young anitafrika’s new play Once Upon A Black Boy, a coming-of-age tale about a Toronto boy navigating race, class and his mother’s recent cancer diagnosis, shares a bill with the world premiere of Najla Nubyanluv’s I Cannot Lose My Mind. In Nubyanluv’s afrofuturist play, a young women’s quest to cure her depression leads her to a doctor who discovers that his patients living with mental illness share the same recurring dreams.

February 1-17. 2:30pm & 8:30pm. $25-30. Streetcar Crowsnest (345 Carlaw). See listing.

DJ Lag

Born on PC’s with spare production tools, Gqom is a bass-heavy style of house music that went from bedroom studios in South Africa’s Durban township to dancefloors across Asia and Europe. One of the burgeoning genre’s pioneers, DJ Lag, plays a set with support from rapper/DJ Chippy Nonstop, who also founded Intersessions, a series of sound workshops for women, gender non-conforming and queer folk.

February 2. 10pm. $15. Bambi’s (1265 Dundas W). See listing.

Okavango African Orchestra

A reflection of the diversity of Africa’s diaspora, this eight-piece orchestra fuses the traditional music and instrumentation of several African cultures that historically had little or no interaction. The result is a hybrid of Somali jazz, Tigrinya folk music, Malagasy ballads, Ghanaian highlife and more.

February 3. 9pm. $10-15. Alliance Francaise de Toronto (24 Spadina). See listing.

Afrofusion Dance Class

Dancer/choreographer Esie Mensah is teaching her own unique style of Afrofusion, a mix of traditional and contemporary African, hip-hop, dancehall, soca, and house at this weekly workshop. Mensah has worked with Toronto’s own Drake and Nelly Furtado. But don’t be intimidated; no prior dance experience is necessary to take her class.

February 6-27. 5:30pm. Free. Sony Centre (1 Front E). See listing.

