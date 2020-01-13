What to do in Toronto this week

Courtesy of Canadian Stage
Sweat Canadian Stage
Pulitzer Prize-winning play Sweat by two-time recipient Lynn Nottage opens at Berkeley Street Theatre.
These are our top event picks for the week of January 13-18. For more events listings, visit nowtoronto.com/events.
Community
Science for Peace
Danny Harvey and Richard Sandbrook are keynote speakers at event on the growing climate emergency. Panelists for Climate Emergency: What Is To Be Done? include Tamara Lorincz, Allie Rougeot, Emmay Mah, Ali Hashemi and others.
January 14. Innis Town Hall. 7-9 pm. Free. RSVP at scienceforpeace.ca.
Music
Maneka, Bike Thiefs, Joncro, Pool Blood
Brooklyn band headlines stacked lineup of post-punk and noise rock.
January 15. Rivoli. 8 pm. $10. facebook.com.
iskwē
The Cree singers/songwriter is back in Toronto in support of her deeply personal and awareness-raising new album, acākosīk.
January 17. Mod Club. 8 pm. $19.50. masseyhall.com.
Matthew "Doc" Dunn
The Cosmic Range groover-turned-prolific-singer/songwriter Matthew "Doc" Dunn leads this front-to-back stacked local bill, also featuring Lavender Bruisers, Mr. Joy and Meg Remy of U.S. Girls DJing.
January 17. The Baby G. Doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com.
Movies
Catherine The Great: In Praise of Catherine O’Hara
Mini-retrospective features four of the Schitt’s Creek star’s films.
January 15-24. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $14-$17. tiff.net.
Mental Health Film Series
Hot Docs hosts free screenings and conversations in the lead up to the 10th annual Bell Let's Talk Day. First up: Kusama: Infinity, about the Japanese-born Infinity Mirrors artist Yayoi Kusama.
January 15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. 6:30 pm. Free. Reserve via hotdocscinema.ca.
Stage
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Theatre Rusticle’s imagistic and physical production of Shakespeare’s comedy begins previews before its Jan 16 opening at Buddies in Bad Times.
7:30 pm. $25-$30. 416-975-8555. To January 26.
Sweat
With the recent GM plant in Oshawa, Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about workers in a Rust Belt town should resonate deeply.
January 14-February 2. Berkeley Street Theatre. Tue-Thu & Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $49-$79. canadianstage.com.
Books
Emerging Writers Reading Series
Jiggly January edition of popular reading series features five writers who have yet to publish a book.
Glad Day Bookshop. Doors 6:30 pm. Pwyc. ewreading.com.
Art
DesignTO
The indie design fest marks 10 years with more than 100 exhibitions, events and installations.
January 17-26. Various venues. designto.org.
Toronto Light Festival
Twenty artists illuminate The Distillery District with light installations and sculptures.
January 17-March 1. The Distillery District. Free. torontolightfest.com.
Listening To Snow: Michael Snow
Art exhibit focusing on the highly influential Toronto artist's sound and film work opens.
January 18-March 21. Art Museum, University of Toronto. Reception 3-5 pm on January 18 (artist in attendance). Free. artmuseum.utoronto.ca.