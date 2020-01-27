What to do in Toronto this week: January 27-February 2

× Expand St Louis Superman Canadian filmmaker Sami Khan's St. Louis Superman is nominated for a short documentary Oscar.

These are our top event picks for the week of January 27-February 2. For more events listings, visit nowtoronto.com/events.

Community

Violent Law: HIV And Criminalization

Sociology professor Barry Adam and lawyer Jonathan Glenn Betteridge take part in a discussion at the Tranzac.

January 29. 6 pm. The event is free but space is limited and registration is required. eventbrite.ca.

Music

GZA

Wu-Tang's Genius is in town to play his classic Liquid Swords in full to mark the album's 25th anniversary.

January 27. Phoenix Concert Theatre. Doors 7 pm. $33. ticketmaster.ca.

Ali Gatie

The Mississauga R&B/pop singer/songwriter has some huge streaming numbers. Even if you haven't heard him yet, millions have. This show is your chance to find out why.

January 27. Mod Club. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. ticketmaster.ca.

Rex Orange County

This young English singer/songwriter is one of those folks that make you think "oh, I've heard that name before" – and then you click the YouTube link and it has 48 million views. Find out why the Tyler, The Creator collaborator is blowing up.

January 29-31. Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $128-$285. ticketmaster.ca.

Movies

Oscar Shorts

Prep for your office Oscar ballot by checking this year's nominated animated and live action shorts ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony on February 9.

Opens January 31. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $14. tiff.net/oscars.

Bechdel Tested: I Shot Andy Warhol

Feminist writers and storytellers share their best revenge stories ahead of this screening of Mary Harron's 1996 cult classic starring Lili Taylor as Valerie Solanas.

January 30. Royal Cinema. Doors 6:30 pm, storytelling 7 pm, film 8 pm. $13.20. universe.com/bt-valerie.

Stage

Marjorie Prime

Coal Mine Theatre's staging of Jordan Harrison's Pulitzer-nominated play stars renowned actor Martha Henry as an elderly woman communicating with a robot version of her late husband.

Opens January 29 and runs to February 16. Coal Mine Theatre. $47.50-$55.50, previews/rush $25. See listing.

Jesus Hopped The "A" Train

If you loved Stephen Adly Guirgis's recent Between Riverside And Crazy at Coal Mine, you have another chance to see his unmistakable work. Soulpepper is mounting his early play about two prisoners awaiting trial for murder, with new Soulpepper artistic director Weyni Mengesha at the helm.

Opens January 30 and runs to February 23. Younge Centre for the Performing Arts. $25-$98. See listing.

Art

Kuumba 25

Toronto's longest-running Black History Month festival turns 25. Highlights include Toronto artist Ekow Nimako, who will premiere eight new artworks using 50,000 pieces of LEGO, and sneaker design workshops led by D’Wayne Edwards.

February 1-29. Harbourfront Centre. Ticketed events start at $15. harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba.

Books

The Power Of Conversation with Anna Maria Tremonti

The long-time CBC Radio host launches a new podcast called More With Anna Maria Tremonti.

January 27. Paradise Theatre. 6:30 pm. $25. paradiseonbloor.com.

Not One Of These Poems Is About You

Publisher House of Anansi hosts an evening of poetry to celebrate the posthumous launch of Teva Harrison's book.

January 30. House of Anansi Press. 7 pm. Free. eventbrite.ca.

