What to do in Toronto this week: March 2-8

International Womens Day The annual International Women's Day rally takes place at OISE on March 8.

Community

Celebrate Toronto

The city's two-day 186th anniversary festival with skating, live music, food trucks, Toronto Made Market and more.

March 7-8. Nathan Phillips Square. free. celebratetoronto.ca

Toronto Vintage Clothing Show and Toronto Antique & Vintage Market

Pick up clothing and accessories, antiques, vinyl records, mid-century modern furnishings and more at the annual two-shows-in-one emporium.

March 7-8. Enercare Centre. Sat 10 am-6 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. $12. TorontoVintageShow.ca

International Women's Day Toronto Rally & March

The annual rally kicks off with speakers at the OISE auditorium followed by a march to a fair organized by the Ryerson Centre for Women and Trans People.

March 8. OISE. Rally 11 am, march starts 1 pm. Free. iwdtoronto.ca

Stage

The Events

Necessary Angel's new artistic director Alan Dilworth helms the much-anticipated Toronto premiere of David Greig's play, which was inspired by 2011's mass shootings in Norway. Actors Raven Dauda and Kevin Walker are joined by a community choir, who act as both spectator and participant.

March 1-15. Streetcar Crowsnest's Guloien Theatre. See listing.

Sunday In The Park With George

Last year, Eclipse Theatre debuted with a hair-raising production of Kiss Of The Spiderwoman, performed in the old Don Jail. This week they're mounting their follow-up, an intimate and immersive production of Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about the painter Georges Seurat's creation of his masterpiece, A Sunday Afternoon On The Island Of La Grande Jatte. It's a short run, so make sure you get your tickets early.

March 3-8. Jam Factory. See listing.

Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival

The city's biggest roundup of sketch kicks off this week with performances by local faves Lusty Mannequins, Jon Blair, Sex T-Rex and more.

March 4-15. Theatre Centre, Streetcar Crowsnest and Comedy Bar. See listing.

Music

Destroyer, Nap Eyes

Dan Bejar’s new “computer music” album Have We Met was inspired by Y2K anxiety, a period that’s very hot right now (see also: Billie Eilish's red carpet style, the resurgence of nu-metal). Bejar's stream-of-consciousness lyrical style is perfectly matched with opener Nap Eyes, another elegantly rambling Canadian band.

March 4. Opera House. 9 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca

Sudan Archives, Cartel Madras

Future R&B violinist Sudan Archives (aka Brittney Parks) is the kind of genre-defying artist you see live and then you say "oh, I get it" and then look up 50 YouTube videos. Start that process here, and don't miss Canadian rappers Cartel Madras opening. We were impressed the last time they were here.

March 6. Longboat Hall. Doors 8 pm. $16.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com.

Limblifter

It may be focused more on management and entertainment consulting these days, but Eric Warner's We Are Busy Bodies is a major local indie label success story. It's celebrating its 15th anniversary at this show, which doubles as the reissue for Big Shiny CanRockers Limblifter's Bellaclava album on, you guessed it, We Are Busy Bodies.

March 6. Horseshoe. Doors 9 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca

× Expand Egmont UK Ltd, reproduced with permission from the Shepard Trust Winnie-the-Pooh Pooh Sitting On His Branch… Beside Him, Ten Pots Of Honey, a line block print hand coloured by E.H. Shepard, goes on display at the Royal Ontario Museum on March 7.

Art

RAW

Contemporary artists use raw clay to create installation-based works exploring themes of identity, visibility and survival.

March 5-June 7. Gardiner Museum. Included w/ general admission. gardinermuseum.on.ca

Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring A Classic

This highly anticipated show features original sketches, manuscripts, letters, photographs and memorabilia that tells the story of how author A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard's beloved characters came to be.

March 7-August 3. Royal Ontario Museum. rom.on.ca

Film

Books on Film: Emma Donoghue on Room

The London, Ontario-based Irish author ttakes the stage to talk adapting her novel Room into a movie and stage show. Read more here.

March 3. TIFF Bell Lightbox. 7 pm (book signing from 6 pm). $25-35. tiff.net/books

