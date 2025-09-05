TIFF Day 2: Cillian Murphy, Riz Ahmed & Sydney Sweeney among stars walking the red carpet today

The second day of the Toronto International Film Festival is now underway, which means the red carpets are rolling out for the hottest and brightest talents in film.
Unable to attend a screening? No worries, fans can still show up to the red carpets loud and proud to support their favourite stars.
Check out a list of red carpets happening in the city today below:
GOOD BOY
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 11:10 AM
Expected guests: dir. Jan Komasa, Anson Boon, Kit Rakusen *DOUBLE CARPET- LOCKED FROM 11:10AM-12:30PM*
PALESTINE 36
Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL
Time: 11:30 AM
Expected guests: dir. Annemarie Jacir, Hiam Abbass, Karim Daoud Anaya, Saleh Bakri, Billy Howle and more!
CHRISTY
Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE
Time: 12:45 PM
Expected guests: dir. David Michôd, Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Katy O’Brian
STILL SINGLE
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 2:10 PM
Expected guests: dir. Jamal Burger, dir. Jukan Tateisi, Masaki Saito, William Cheng, Tsuyoshi Yoshinaga
THE CHORAL
Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL
Time: 4:00 PM
Expected guests: dir. Nicholas Hytner, Ralph Fiennes, Roger Allam, Simon Russell Beale
STEVE
Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE
Time: 4:15 PM
Expected guests: dir. Tim Mielants, Cillian Murphy, Jay Lycurgo, Tracey Ullman, Little Simz
GOOD NEWS
Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE
Time: 4:30 PM
Expected guests: dir. Byun Sung-hyun, Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung, Show Kasamatsu
HAMLET
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 5:10 PM
Expected guests: dir. Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed
STEAL AWAY
Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE
Time: 7:15 PM
Expected guests: dir. Clement Virgo, Angourie Rice, Mallori Johnson, Lauren Lee Smith, Idrissa Sanogo
CAROLINA CAROLINE
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 8:10 PM
Expected guests: dir. Adam Carter, Rehmeier, Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner
THE MAN IN MY BASEMENT
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 8:10 PM
Expected guests: dir. Nadia Latif, Corey Hawkins, Willem Dafoe, Anna Diop
FUZE
Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL
Time: 8:00 PM
Expected guests: dir. David Mackenzie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Worthington
THE LOST BUS
Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE
Time: 8:15 PM
Expected guests: dir. Paul Greengrass, Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Jamie Lee Curtis, Yul Vazquez
OBSESSION
Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE
Time: 10:45 PM
Expected guests: dir. Curry Baker, Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless.
