TIFF Day 2: Cillian Murphy, Riz Ahmed & Sydney Sweeney among stars walking the red carpet today

The second day of the Toronto International Film Festival is now underway, which means the red carpets are rolling out for the hottest and brightest talents in film.

Unable to attend a screening? No worries, fans can still show up to the red carpets loud and proud to support their favourite stars.

Check out a list of red carpets happening in the city today below:

GOOD BOY

Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX

Time: 11:10 AM

Expected guests: dir. Jan Komasa, Anson Boon, Kit Rakusen *DOUBLE CARPET- LOCKED FROM 11:10AM-12:30PM*

PALESTINE 36

Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL

Time: 11:30 AM

Expected guests: dir. Annemarie Jacir, Hiam Abbass, Karim Daoud Anaya, Saleh Bakri, Billy Howle and more!

CHRISTY

Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE

Time: 12:45 PM

Expected guests: dir. David Michôd, Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Katy O’Brian

STILL SINGLE

Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX

Time: 2:10 PM

Expected guests: dir. Jamal Burger, dir. Jukan Tateisi, Masaki Saito, William Cheng, Tsuyoshi Yoshinaga

THE CHORAL

Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL

Time: 4:00 PM

Expected guests: dir. Nicholas Hytner, Ralph Fiennes, Roger Allam, Simon Russell Beale

STEVE

Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE

Time: 4:15 PM

Expected guests: dir. Tim Mielants, Cillian Murphy, Jay Lycurgo, Tracey Ullman, Little Simz

GOOD NEWS

Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE

Time: 4:30 PM

Expected guests: dir. Byun Sung-hyun, Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung, Show Kasamatsu

HAMLET

Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX

Time: 5:10 PM

Expected guests: dir. Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed

STEAL AWAY

Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE

Time: 7:15 PM

Expected guests: dir. Clement Virgo, Angourie Rice, Mallori Johnson, Lauren Lee Smith, Idrissa Sanogo

CAROLINA CAROLINE

Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX

Time: 8:10 PM

Expected guests: dir. Adam Carter, Rehmeier, Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner

THE MAN IN MY BASEMENT

Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX

Time: 8:10 PM

Expected guests: dir. Nadia Latif, Corey Hawkins, Willem Dafoe, Anna Diop

FUZE

Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL

Time: 8:00 PM

Expected guests: dir. David Mackenzie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Worthington

THE LOST BUS

Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE

Time: 8:15 PM

Expected guests: dir. Paul Greengrass, Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Jamie Lee Curtis, Yul Vazquez

OBSESSION

Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE

Time: 10:45 PM

Expected guests: dir. Curry Baker, Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless.

