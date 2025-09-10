TIFF Red Carpets: Here’s the stars you can see in Toronto today

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is more than halfway done but there’s still so many films and stars to see!
There’s several big names coming out for Day 7 of the festival, including Matt Dillon and Tom Blyth.
Check out who’s stepping on the red carpet today (Sept. 10) below!
HOMEBOUND
Venue: Roy Thomson Hall
Time: 4 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa
THE FENCE
Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre
Time: 4:15 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Claire Denis, Matt Dillon, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Tom Blyth
THE WIZARD OF THE KREMLIN
Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre
Time: 4:15 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Olivier Assayas, Paul Dano
TWO PIANOS
Venue: Roy Thomson Hall
Time: 8 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Arnaud Desplechin, François Civil
PROJECT Y
Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre
Time: 8:15 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Lee Hwan, Han So-hee, Jun Jong-seo
F**K MY SON!
Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre
Time: 10:45 PM
Expected Guests: dir. Todd Rohal, Robert Longstreet, Tipper Newton, Kynzie Colmrey, Steve Little
