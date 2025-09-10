Advertisement

TIFF Red Carpets: Here’s the stars you can see in Toronto today

Kerrisa Wilson

Matt Dillon, Tom Blyth
There’s several big names coming out for Day 7 of the festival, including Matt Dillon and Tom Blyth. (Courtesy: mattdillon, tomblyth/Instagram)

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is more than halfway done but there’s still so many films and stars to see!

There’s several big names coming out for Day 7 of the festival, including Matt Dillon and Tom Blyth. 

Check out who’s stepping on the red carpet today (Sept. 10) below!

HOMEBOUND

Venue: Roy Thomson Hall 

Time: 4 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa

For more about the film, click here

THE FENCE

Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre

Time: 4:15 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Claire Denis, Matt Dillon, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Tom Blyth

For more about the film, click here

THE WIZARD OF THE KREMLIN

Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre

Time: 4:15 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Olivier Assayas, Paul Dano

For more about the film, click here

TWO PIANOS

Venue: Roy Thomson Hall

Time: 8 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Arnaud Desplechin, François Civil

For more about the film, click here

PROJECT Y

Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre

Time: 8:15 PM

Expected Guests: ​​dir. Lee Hwan, Han So-hee, Jun Jong-seo

For more about the film, click here

F**K MY SON! 

Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre

Time: 10:45 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Todd Rohal, Robert Longstreet, Tipper Newton, Kynzie Colmrey, Steve Little

For more about the film, click here

