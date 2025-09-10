TIFF Red Carpets: Here’s the stars you can see in Toronto today

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is more than halfway done but there’s still so many films and stars to see!

There’s several big names coming out for Day 7 of the festival, including Matt Dillon and Tom Blyth.

Check out who’s stepping on the red carpet today (Sept. 10) below!

HOMEBOUND

Venue: Roy Thomson Hall

Time: 4 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa

THE FENCE

Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre

Time: 4:15 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Claire Denis, Matt Dillon, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Tom Blyth

THE WIZARD OF THE KREMLIN

Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre

Time: 4:15 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Olivier Assayas, Paul Dano

TWO PIANOS

Venue: Roy Thomson Hall

Time: 8 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Arnaud Desplechin, François Civil

PROJECT Y

Venue: The Princess of Wales Theatre

Time: 8:15 PM

Expected Guests: ​​dir. Lee Hwan, Han So-hee, Jun Jong-seo

F**K MY SON!

Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre

Time: 10:45 PM

Expected Guests: dir. Todd Rohal, Robert Longstreet, Tipper Newton, Kynzie Colmrey, Steve Little

