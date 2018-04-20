The best weekend events in Toronto: April 20-22

FRAN LEBOWITZ

Highly quotable essayist and social critic Fran Lebowitz has had writer’s block – what she calls a “writer’s blockade” – for decades, so the witty New Yorker has made a career of public speaking. Down to tackle any topic (the idiocy of Donald Trump is a big one lately) interviewers want to throw at her, Lebowitz is famed for her deadpanone-liners and curmudgeonly saltiness. She’ll hold court with Globe and Mail columnist Johanna Schneller (on Saturday, April 21) and CBC Radio host Anna Maria Tremonti (on Sunday, April 22) at two sold-out engagements hosted by the Koffler Centre for the Arts. And bring your questions as she’ll be doing audience Q&As.

April 21 & 22. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Saturday 6 pm, Sunday 4 pm. $50, stu/srs $40. kofflerarts.org.

Cancer Bats

T.O. hardcore band marks 10-year anniversary of landmark Hail Destroyer album with two shows at Lee’s Palace.

April 20-21. 8:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com.

Grow Op 2018

Gladstone Hotel's second annual art exhibition dedicated to urbanism and landscape.

April 20-22. Opening reception on April 20 from 7-10 pm. $10. gladstonehotel.com.

Prairie Nurse

Marie Beath Badian’s farce about Filipino nurses in 1960s Saskatchewan begins previews.

April 21 to May 13. Factory Theatre. $20-$50. factorytheatre.ca.

Record Store Day

Indie music retailers hosts bands and sell exclusive releases. Check out a list of the five best local events here.

April 21. recordstoredaycanada.ca.

Earth Day celebration with Jane Goodall

The iconic primatologist talks consumer action, lifestyle change and activism at Convocation Hall.

April 22. Doors 6 pm. $47-$130. tickets.harthouse.ca.