The best weekend events in Toronto: June 22-24

× Expand Courtesy of Luminato Magnetic Fields: 50 Song Memoir is one of the most-anticipated shows at Luminato 2018.

Luminato’s final weekend

The arts festival wraps this weekend, but not before some of our most-anticipated shows. Cult songsmith Stephin Merritt brings his part-concert/part-theatrical experience The Magnetic Fields: 50 Song Memoir to the Elgin Theatre on June 22 and 23, while Yolanda Bonnell – one of our theatre artists to watch in 2016 – world premieres her solo show bug, a reflection on cycles of abuse and addiction among Indigenous women. The show previews to June 21 and runs June 22-24. Actor/playwright/director Liza Balkan debuts an all-new version of her acclaimed documentary theatre piece about police violence, Out The Window, which runs June 21-24; and a remount of The Ward Cabaret, a musical adaptation of a book about Toronto’s first multicultural neighbourhood, ends its Luminato run on June 22. Check out NOW's Luminato coverage here.

Thursday-Sunday (June 21-24). Various venues and prices. luminatofestival.com.

Pride

The big weekend finally arrives, featuring Trans March, Dyke March, the Pride Parade, plus Kehlani and Brandy concerts.

June 22-24. Free. pridetoronto.com. Check out this week's cover story on queer music here, a preview of Blockorama's 20th anniversary here, a round-up of the best music acts playing Pride here and more event picks here.

Bound at the Royal Cinema

The Wachowskis' 1996 debut feature starring Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon as lesbian lovers laid the groundwork for The Matrix and is a queer classic.

June 22. 8 pm. $12. universe.com.

Toronto Craft Beer Festival

Indie brewers take over Ontario Place West Island as third-annual event expands to three days.

June 22-24. Fri 3:30-10 pm, Sat 1-10 pm, Sun 1-7 pm. $30. tcbf.ca.

Toronto Jazz Festival

Macy Gray, CeCe Winans and more play free shows for opening weekend and Mavis Staples plays Massey Hall.

June 22 to July 1. Various venues, times and prices. torontojazz.com.

Indigenous Day Live

Free showcase of First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists and musicians as part of Indigenous arts festival at Fort York. Check out more Indigenous History Month events here.

June 23. Sunrise 5 am, 12-10 pm. Free. indigenousdaylive.ca.

Christie Pits Film Festival

The outdoor film fest is screenings movies about cities all summer. The inaugural film is John Waters’s Baltimore-set Hairspray. Full list of the season's outdoor movies screening series here.

June 24. Christie Pits Park. 6 pm. Free/pwyc. christiepitsff.com.