What does the Year of the Horse signify? Expert explains

Canadian chef and TV personality Wallace Wong explains that the Year of the Horse signifies momentum, resilience, and making things happen, no matter the barriers.

Wong believes the Year of the Horse will bring success and good fortune to Toronto and will help the city push forward with vigour.

Tuesday marked the beginning of Lunar New Year, a 15-day celebration filled with family gatherings, good food and red envelopes. Each year honours a different zodiac in the 12 Chinese zodiacs, with 2026 being the Year of the Horse.

Celebrations for Lunar New Year are set to take place between Feb. 17 and March 3, 2026.

To learn more about what it means to celebrate the Year of the Horse, Now Toronto turned to Canadian chef, TV personality and entrepreneur Wallace Wong, who was born in the Year of the Horse. He says it always feels like hitting the lottery when it’s “his year” as there’s an energy that fuels him to accomplish whatever he sets his mind to.

Wong explains that the Year of the Horse signifies momentum, resilience, and making things happen, no matter the barriers.

“It’s always about galloping, momentum, direction and being able to stand tall and be able to push through things,” he says. “Just like the horse, you have the racing stallions, but you also have the working horses that are strong and determined. They’re dragging things through, but they make it happen.”

Year of the Fire Horse

But 2026 is not just the Year of the Horse, it’s the Year of the Fire Horse, which comes around every 60 years. Wong says in layman terms, the Fire Horse is the Horse more intensified.

“It means things are super intense this year. It’s extra of everything, good and bad. It’s why people also say, in regard to the fire horse, ‘with great power comes great responsibility.’”

He compares the difference to a regular horse slowly trotting around a track versus a Fire Horse galloping in the mountains, trying to survive the wild ride.

“So it’s not like you can just sit back and hope the world will take you to wherever you want to go, but the world will give you what you’re prepared for and the more you’re mentally, physically and emotionally able to handle and accept the energy that’s coming, then the more you have the control to be able to navigate through the journey of a fire horse,” Wong elaborates.

Because the fire horse is already so fiery, it’s important to not wear too much red this year. Wong says blues, beiges and earth colours are more appropriate in 2026 as it plays to the Asian zodiac belief of balance.

“The element after fire is Earth and the element before fire is water. So wearing blues and turquoises, as well as more Earth, beige and bohemian tones will balance it all,” he said.

Compatibility wise, Wong says men and women who are born in the Year of the Horse work well with different zodiacs. Men are more compatible with the rabbit, pig and sheep zodiacs and women are compatible with tigers, rabbits, dogs and snakes.

What about Toronto?

What does the Year of the Horse mean for Toronto? Especially as Toronto will be achieving a few major milestones in 2026 — from hosting the FIFA World Cup, to the Toronto Tempos’ inaugural season, to the Blue Jays playing their 50th season.

Wong believes the Year of the Horse will bring success and good fortune to the city and will help Toronto push forward with vigour. He cites The Raptors — both players and coaching staff — taking on a big role in this year’s All Star Weekend.

“We had nine Raptors’ players in the All Star game. That’s pretty crazy. So that is a very cool one. It’s also the Blue Jays’ 50th anniversary, that’s going to be a massive one leading off from last year. We also have FIFA and the Toronto Temple, the first year for them.”