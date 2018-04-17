Digifest Profile: Linda Volkers

As part of this month's Digifest x NOW Digital Residency, we're profiling speakers and prominent thinkers associated with George Brown College's Digifest festival (April 26-28, 2018). See all of the profiles here.

What do you do in your industry?

Marketing manager at Rijksmuseum.

What are you looking forward to most at this year's Digifest?

See talent and creativity bringing forward new ideas.

What does it mean to "future-proof" a city?

Anticipate on inclusion to new ideas, so these can be implemented and will be available to a significant group.

3D printing and virtual reality have captured the imagination of consumers and industry. What do you think the next big technological innovation will be?

Mixed reality.

Name one woman in the tech industry who inspires you.

No idea! And ashamed to admit. Looking forward to meet future female role models.

If you had to take a break from technology for one day, how would you spend that time?

Hiking, reading.

