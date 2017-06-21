Don't miss the Toronto Pride parade this Sunday: Big 3

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin Pride pageantry descends on Yonge Street Sunday (June 25).

1. TAKING PRIDE

The Pride Festival's showpiece event, the Pride parade, takes over downtown Sunday (June 25) starting at Church and Bloor (2 pm) and heading down Yonge to Yonge-Dundas Square. Miss Conception emcees in what will be the climax of a month of LGBTQ-positive events. Other Pride-related highlights this weekend include: the #Resist Dyke March, which sets out from Church and Hayden at 1 pm Saturday (June 24) and is followed by a rally at Allan Gardens (11 Horticultural). There's also fun for the kids all weekend at Family Pride (June 24-25, 10 am-5 pm) at Church Street Junior Public School (83 Alexander). The Trans March on Friday (June 23), which also starts at Church and Hayden (7 pm), is encouraging trans women of colour to lead. The Trans Pride Community Fair (also on Friday) goes all day at Allan Gardens (3-10 pm). Check our listings or pridetoronto.com for all the details.

2. GO TRADITIONAL ON ABORIGINAL DAY

Na-Me-Res Native men's residence holds its traditional pow wow Saturday (June 24), which this year recognizes the June 21 National Aboriginal Day and summer solstice. Activities, including drumming, dancing, food, and Aboriginal crafters and vendors, get under way at noon and run till 6 pm at Fort York. Free. 250 Fort York Blvd. toronto.ca/fortevents.

3. FOOD DUDES GIVE BACK

The ubiquitous caterers, hospitality group and food truck guys pay it forward in a block party filled with great food, art and music, all to support the Red Door Family Shelter. Friday (June 23) at 7 pm. $20-$40. Beach Paris, 15 Saskatchewan. eventbrite.ca.