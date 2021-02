Being an artist involves moving through and outside of convention. It means taking large strides, making bold moves, and learning to embrace risk. All this, to create something special, even spectacular.

Twenty-eight abstract and figurative-works to inspire all art lovers! Big Bold Risk is exclusively online at lesliegrovegallerystore.ca.

Feb 24-Mar 14. Join us for our ZOOM Live Virtual Opening Reception on February 25th at 7pm. Visit www.lesliegrovegallery.ca for details.