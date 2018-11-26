$1 Staycation at The Annex Hotel
The Annex Hotel 296 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario
Hey Toronto, we're sharing the Annex with you for $1 / night. From November 26th - 29th we'll open bookings for just one dollar. Get away for a night in the city and experience the Annex.
All you have to do is sign up to be notified when reservations open daily. We have a certain amount of rooms available each drop so act fast before they fill up. First come, first serve!
Info
