100 Years Of Merce Cunningham

AGO marks the 100th birthday of American choreographer Merce Cunningham with a night of performances by dancers David Norsworthy, Una Ludviksen, Christian Allen, Angela Blumberg and dancers from Ryerson School of Performance. 6:30-7:30 pm. Free. In Walker Court.

This free program is presented in partnership with Fall for Dance North, and will feature live accompaniment by pianist Adam Tendler.

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4 View Map
