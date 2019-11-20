100 Years Of Merce Cunningham
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
AGO marks the 100th birthday of American choreographer Merce Cunningham with a night of performances by dancers David Norsworthy, Una Ludviksen, Christian Allen, Angela Blumberg and dancers from Ryerson School of Performance. 6:30-7:30 pm. Free. In Walker Court.
This free program is presented in partnership with Fall for Dance North, and will feature live accompaniment by pianist Adam Tendler.
