100In1Day Greenspace and Sustainability Workshop
Humber Bay Public Library 200 Park Lawn, Toronto, Ontario M8Y 3J1
On June 2, 100In1Day is returning to Toronto. We invite you to join in transforming your city through hundreds of urban interventions all in one day. This workshop is meant for sharing ideas and to inspire interventions with a focus on making the city a greener and more sustainable place. 6-8 pm. Free. Pre-register at eventbrite.ca.
All Ages, Free
Community Events