In the lead-up to 100In1Day, returning to Toronto this year on June 2nd, join a special tour on April 23. Join Michelle from The Laneways Project on a tour of some laneways in downtown Toronto and consider how we can imaginatively transform these spaces for the betterment of our community. 6-8 pm. Free.

eventbrite.ca/e/100in1day-laneway-tour-with-the-laneway-project-tickets-44812696983?aff=erelpanelorg