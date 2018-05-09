100In1Day Storytelling Workshop
Maria A Shchuka Library 1745 Eglinton W, Toronto, Ontario M6E2H4
On June 2, 100In1Day is returning to Toronto! We invite you to join in transforming your city through hundreds of urban interventions all in one day.
This workshop will focus on the power of story and narrative in civic engagement and place-making, exploring various strategies and frameworks of storytelling. 6 pm. Free. RSVP.
