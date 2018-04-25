100In1Day Transportation Workshop
Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
On June 2, 100In1Day is returning to Toronto. We invite you to join in transforming your city through hundreds of urban interventions all in one day.
This workshop is meant for sharing ideas and to inspire interventions with a focus on making the city a greener and more sustainable place. 6-8 pm. Free. RSVP.
