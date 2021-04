The Japan Foundation presents the online exhibition with the aim to promote new forms of artistic exchange during the global COVID-19 pandemic with the theme Translating the Distance. To May 5. https://11stories.jpf.go.jp/en

The 11 participating artists from Japan are ARAKI Yu, HAN Ishu, IIYAMA Yuki, KOIZUMI Meiro, MOHRI Yuko, NOGUCHI Rika, OKUMURA Yuki, SATO Masaharu, SAWA Hiraki, YANAI Shino, and YOSHIDA Shinya.