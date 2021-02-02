Theatre Passe Muraille digital production. Where the spirit world and the real-world meet, lies a world unapologetically crafted and performed by critically acclaimed trans identified artist, Samson Bonkeabantu Brown. 11:11 explores the other side of fear through the eyes of a young, Black transman struggling to understand the ancestral messages saturating his dreams. Discussion to follow presentation. A pre-show instruction email will be sent closer to the show date. Feb 10-13. Pwyc ($5, $25, $50). https://ca.patronbase.com/_TheatrePasseMuraille/Productions