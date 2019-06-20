120 BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Alliance Française 24 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2S7

Screening of Robin Campillo's 2017 film (143 minutes, French with English subtitles), about 90s AIDS activism. Film preceded by a historical and political presentation of the movie by Antoine Idier (in French) entitled “Une histoire de la colère” (An history of anger). 7:30 pm. Free.

https://francecanadaculture.org/toronto-histories-of-lgbtq-movements-and-minorities-in-europe-and-in-canada

Pride
Free, Queer
Film
