120 BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Screening of Robin Campillo's 2017 film (143 minutes, French with English subtitles), about 90s AIDS activism. Film preceded by a historical and political presentation of the movie by Antoine Idier (in French) entitled “Une histoire de la colère” (An history of anger). 7:30 pm. Free.

https://francecanadaculture.org/toronto-histories-of-lgbtq-movements-and-minorities-in-europe-and-in-canada