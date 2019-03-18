125 Years Memory: A Story Of Friendship And Compassion
The Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4
Mitsutoshi Tanaka’s blockbuster (aka Kainan 1890) connects two real-life dramas that deepened the friendship between Japan and Turkey: the wreck of the Turkish frigate Ertuğrul off the coast of Wakayama (Japan) in 1890, and the rescue of Japanese nationals from Tehran (Iran) during the Iran-Iraq war in 1985. 7 pm. Free.
Free
