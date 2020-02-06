Black History Month photography and illustration group art exhibit curated by Wan Lucas. 143 (I Love You) features original works by eight Toronto-based Black artists, including photographers Yannick Anton, Ishmil Waterman, Nathalia Amillionminds Allen, Soteeoh, Wade Hudson, Brianna Roye and Gillian Mapp; and illustrator Alexis Eke. The exhibition explores the various manifestations of love, from the familial to the romantic.

Feb 6-Mar 28, opening 7-9 pm Feb 6. Free. In the in the West Wing of Union Station.