143 (I Love You)
Union Station 65 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E6
Black History Month photography and illustration group art exhibit curated by Wan Lucas. 143 (I Love You) features original works by eight Toronto-based Black artists, including photographers Yannick Anton, Ishmil Waterman, Nathalia Amillionminds Allen, Soteeoh, Wade Hudson, Brianna Roye and Gillian Mapp; and illustrator Alexis Eke. The exhibition explores the various manifestations of love, from the familial to the romantic.
Feb 6-Mar 28, opening 7-9 pm Feb 6. Free. In the in the West Wing of Union Station.
Info
Union Station 65 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E6 View Map
Black History
Free
Art