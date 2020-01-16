14th Annual Eva Holtby Lecture: Laurie Anderson

The 14th Annual Eva Holtby Lecture on Contemporary Culture: All The Things I Lost In The Flood – International artist Laurie Anderson delves into her 40-year career spanning music, performance art, virtual reality and multimedia installations. In this rare public talk and performance, Ms Anderson will present an intimate look at her work through her own words. Jan 16 at 7 pm. $25.

