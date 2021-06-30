15th Anniversary Group Exhibition at Thompson Landry Gallery

COVID-19

Jun 30, 2021

This specially curated exhibition includes new works from 15 of our talented artists: Bao, Boudro, Real Calder, Sylvain Coulombe, Joan Dumouchel, Chantal Durocher, Renee duRocher, Dominique Fortin, Danielle Lanteigne, Yann Normand, Jean-Daniel Rohrer, Marie-Josee Roy, SylT, Ognian Zekoff and Tommy Zen. Runs July 10-August 22.

Please contact the gallery at 416-364-4955 or info@thompsonlandry.com for more information, or to arrange a time to view these works. The 15th Anniversary Group Exhibition is on display in both the Stone Distillery Gallery (32 Distillery Lane) and Cooperage Space (6 Trinity). thompsonlandry.com

2021-07-10 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-08-22 @ 06:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

Thompson Landry

