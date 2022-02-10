Experience a theatrical and playful revisiting of the North American Convention of Coloured Freemen, where past and present collide.

Myseum of Toronto, Soulpepper Theatre, and the Ontario Black History Society invite you to step into the world of a fictionalized digital conference, where our present-day hosts are visited by ghosts of conventions past and conversations across the centuries ensue.

Become a delegate of 1851: Spirit & Voice to learn about the historic abolition movement in Ontario and witness leading historical figures Mary Ann Shadd Cary, Henry and Mary Bibb, and Frederick Douglass share their unfiltered thoughts on historic and contemporary issues that affect Black lives.

This event also features a talk by Dr. Naila Keleta-Mae and a live audience Q&A with playwright Luke Reece, Natasha Henry, President of the Ontario Black History Society, and Dr. Keleta-Mae.

Feb 17 and 24 at 7 pm. Free. More info and register at myseumoftoronto.com