Interfaith Holocaust Memorial Vigil

Mel Lastman Square 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) will be joined by faith leaders from across Toronto in recognition of Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day – to pay respects to the six million Jewish lives lost in the Holocaust and to stand up against the rising tide of anti-Semitism and hate around the world. 6:30 pm. Free.

Mel Lastman Square 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
