Interfaith Holocaust Memorial Vigil
Mel Lastman Square 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) will be joined by faith leaders from across Toronto in recognition of Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day – to pay respects to the six million Jewish lives lost in the Holocaust and to stand up against the rising tide of anti-Semitism and hate around the world. 6:30 pm. Free.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events