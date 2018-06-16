2 HOT 2 HANG

Diptych Studio 122 John, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2E3

Art show and party showcasing the works of Female / Female identifying artists in Toronto. The gallery portion of the event will feature up to 20+ artists presenting their work through multiple mediums such as visual art, photography, video, sculpture, and instillation. The gallery runs into the evening lineup of all-female DJs to transition the event into a party. Jun 16, gallery opens at 7 pm. $10.

647-896-9271
