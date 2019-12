Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi epic screens with an original, reimagined live score performed by RØISEN, a six-piece instrumental collective from Toronto featuring members of Grand Analog, Cosmic Resonance, Beams, Gates and Goosebump. 9 pm. $25.

Presented by Royal Stompbox, with support from the Toronto Arts Council.

paradiseonbloor.com/events/2001-a-space-odyssey/1001000017