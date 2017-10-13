2017 Cape Dorset Print Collection

The 58th annual collection features the last works of Tim Pisiulak, and an eclectic selection from 15 Inuit artists from the Kinngait Studios, Canada's oldest working print studio. The international release date is Saturday, October the 21st; however you are able to secure the prints of your choice by contacting us at 416-921-1721, 416-925-4222 ext 224 or yha@craftontario.com. The complete collection will be displayed from Friday, October the 13 to Saturday, October 21.