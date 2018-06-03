Walk For Arthritis
Woodbine Park 1695 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7
One and 5K fundraising walk for the Arthritis Society. 10:30 am. $25, stu $10 + pledges. Pre-register.
Since its inception, the Walk for Arthritis has raised over $10 million. Let’s make 2018, our ninth year, a record breaking year by raising $2 million, allowing the Arthritis Society to fund even more research and provide innovative solutions to those living with this devastating disease.
Info
Woodbine Park 1695 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7 View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits