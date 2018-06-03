Walk For Arthritis

Woodbine Park 1695 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7

One and 5K fundraising walk for the Arthritis Society. 10:30 am. $25, stu $10 + pledges. Pre-register.

Since its inception, the Walk for Arthritis has raised over $10 million. Let’s make 2018, our ninth year, a record breaking year by raising $2 million, allowing the Arthritis Society to fund even more research and provide innovative solutions to those living with this devastating disease.

Woodbine Park 1695 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7
647-461-0743
