Green Living Show

Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6

Canada’s largest consumer show dedicated to simple solutions for leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Exhibitors focusing on eco home and garden design, local &organic food, wine and beer, health and wellness. fashion and more plus activities for all ages.

April 6-8, 2018. $14-$18, stu/srs $12-$16.

Info
Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6
Community Events
416-360-0044
