2018 Out To Win – LGBTIQ+ Candidate & Campaign Training

Join ProudPolitics for OUT TO WIN, a non-partisan LGBTIQ+ candidate and campaign training for aspiring and current LGBTIQ+, ally candidates and civic leaders, their campaigns teams, and friends and family.

The workshop aims to identify barriers, challenges, and opportunities facing aspiring LGBTIQ+ candidates with overlapping complex intersectionalities.

Febraury 10 from 8:30 am-4 pm. Free. Register at www.proudpolitics.org/lead

At Ryerson University, 99 Gerrard East, 6th floor.