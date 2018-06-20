Trillium Book Award Finalist Author Readings

The Ontario Media Development Corporation will be hosting author readings for the finalists of the Trillium Book Award. Authors include Cherie Dimaline, Catherine Hernandez, Rebecca Rosenblum, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, Pino Coluccio, Puneet Dutt and Phoebe Wang. 6:30 pm. Free. In the Bram and Bluma Appel Salon, 2nd Floor. Free snacks and light bar available. Free tickets at eventbrite.ca.