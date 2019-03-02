2019 Canadian Screen Arts Festival

This exclusive film series will feature five Canadian Screen Award-nominated films that epitomize the best in Canadian visual storytelling. Each screening will include door prizes, special guests or pre-taped content created especially for the series by the filmmakers.

Every Saturday, between March 2 and 30, leading up to the live Canadian Screen Awards broadcast on Sunday, March 31, a different film will be screened, with the exception of the final film that will be screened Friday March 29. General admission starts at $10; tickets at cineplex.com

More information at academy.ca/screenartsfest