2019 Climate Arts Awards

NewArts presents the first annual Climate Arts Awards, recognizing 5 artists and/or arts organizations who are changing the narrative on climate change. Greta Thunberg to also receive a Climate Arts Youth Award for her impact as a climate activist and youth leader. Hosted by actor/comedian Luba Goy and Arthur Potts, a former MPP and eco-entrepreneur. 1-4 pm. $19.95.

canadahelps.org/en/charities/NewArts/events/climate-arts-awards

facebook.com/events/391101964855933