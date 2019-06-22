2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations: Life And Death And Belonging

Google Calendar - 2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations: Life And Death And Belonging - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations: Life And Death And Belonging - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations: Life And Death And Belonging - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 iCalendar - 2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations: Life And Death And Belonging - 2019-06-22 13:30:00

Ismaili Centre 49 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario

The 2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations is a three-part series that explores the nexus of citizenship, identity and faith in our contemporary world. Dr. Naheed Dosani discusses how balancing between what is desired, what is right and what is good is at the heart of bioethics. 1:30 pm. $10.

Pre-register: iicanada.org/ICT/ICCC

Info

Ismaili Centre 49 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
Google Calendar - 2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations: Life And Death And Belonging - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations: Life And Death And Belonging - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations: Life And Death And Belonging - 2019-06-22 13:30:00 iCalendar - 2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations: Life And Death And Belonging - 2019-06-22 13:30:00