2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations: Life And Death And Belonging
Ismaili Centre 49 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario
The 2019 Ismaili Centre Conversations is a three-part series that explores the nexus of citizenship, identity and faith in our contemporary world. Dr. Naheed Dosani discusses how balancing between what is desired, what is right and what is good is at the heart of bioethics. 1:30 pm. $10.
Pre-register: iicanada.org/ICT/ICCC
