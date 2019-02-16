LunarFest 2019

Lunar New Year festivities celebrating the Year of the Pig in Markham and Mississauga.

Feb 16-17 — Visual arts exhibits, talks and DIY activities at Varley Art Gallery (216 Main, Unionville). Sat-Sun 11 am-4 pm. Free.

Feb 18 — Family Day fun including a walk through the Tunnel of Blessings, money bath, prizes, DIY crafts and more at Living Arts Centre (4141 Living Arts, Mississauga). Mon 11 am-4 pm. Free.

