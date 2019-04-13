Scruff Social

Save Our Scruff invites you to take part in this year’s unique paw-ty for dog lovers as we celebrate, support, and pay tribute to scruff’s past, and those yet to come in our care.

The evening will consist of cocktails, live entertainment, SOS interactive stations, and most importantly a chance to interact with SOS Scruffs. 8 pm. $110. 19+/dress to impress.

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/55170054117

facebook.com/saveourscruff