Fundraising walk dedicated to raising funds for lifesaving liver research. Enjoy a free lunch, health fair, raffles, face painting, bouncy castle and fun activities for adults and kids. 8:30 am-1 pm. Free.

www.facebook.com/events/278110179768073 // 416-491-3353 ext. 4919

https://www.liver.ca/stroll-for-liver/toronto-stroll/