2019 Transit Summit
North York Civic Centre 5100 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
You are invited to our 2019 Transit Summit. The purpose of the Summit is to build power and expand the movement for an affordable, accessible world-class public transit system. The Summit will feature three skill-building workshops, time for open space discussions on strategy and key transit issues and a chance to connect with other people in your region. May 26 from noon-5 pm. $20, free for TTCriders members.
Food & childcare provided (please contact info@ttcriders.ca before May 20 to register for childcare)
Info
