You are invited to our 2019 Transit Summit. The purpose of the Summit is to build power and expand the movement for an affordable, accessible world-class public transit system. The Summit will feature three skill-building workshops, time for open space discussions on strategy and key transit issues and a chance to connect with other people in your region. May 26 from noon-5 pm. $20, free for TTCriders members.

Food & childcare provided (please contact info@ttcriders.ca before May 20 to register for childcare)

www.facebook.com/events/659194121207820