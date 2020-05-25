2020 Canadian Screen Awards Virtual Presentation

Drawing inspiration from documentary films, podcasts, and music videos, the Canadian Screen Award virtual presentations will consist of eight pre-taped, thematically distinct online shows made up entirely of footage from the nominated artists, narrated by a notable Canadian.

Nominees are encouraged to gather virtually to watch the announcements together, and winners are likewise encouraged to upload footage of their “winning moments” and acceptance speeches onto the social platform of choice with the hashtag #CdnScreenAwardWinner.

May 25-28. http://academy.ca

Monday, May 25, 2020

7:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Broadcast News

7:30 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Sports Programming

8:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Documentary and Factual

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

7:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Children’s & Youth Programming, Presented by Shaw Rocket Fund

7:30 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Lifestyle and Reality

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

7:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programs

8:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Scripted Programs & Performance

Thursday, May 28, 2020

7:00 PM ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Cinematic Arts