2020 Dora Mavor Moore Awards – Virtual Edition

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

The annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, produced by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA), celebrate excellence in the city's professional performing arts sector for theatre, dance and opera. Jun 29.

Nominations will be announced June 3 at 10 am ET. Media and the public are invited to tune in for both events at the Dora Awards YouTube channel:  www.youtube.com/user/DoraAwards

