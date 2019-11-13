Matti McLean presents the third iteration of “20/20” with the original theatrical production of 20/20 Questions. Nov 13 at 8 pm. $12.

What are the 20 most important questions ever asked by humanity? No one will ever know for sure, but this collective seeks to tackle twenty tough questions with the third iteration of 20/20. In it, twenty performers present a monologue written specifically for them ranging from comedic to tragic.