Authors representing Canada’s leading works of literary non-fiction from 2019 will take part in a roundtable discussion, moderated by Deborah Dundas. 7:30 pm. Free (pre-registration recommended).

The finalists are: Mark Bourrie, Robyn Doolittle, Jessica McDiarmid, Ziya Tong and Timothy C. Winegard.

festivalofauthors.ca/events/2020-rbc-taylor-prize-finalists-in-conversation

The prize will be awarded on Monday, March 2, 2020. For more information about the Prize, visit rbctaylorprize.ca.