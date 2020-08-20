NOW MagazineAll Events2020 TAIWANfest

2020 TAIWANfest

Asian-Canadian Special Events Association
28
Aug
-
30
Aug

2020 TAIWANfest

by Asian-Canadian Special Events Association
 
284 people viewed this event.

The Island that aspires to spread joy, and the Maple Leaf that yearns for a bright future. Join Maestro Ken Hsieh and the TAIWANfest Orchestra for “The Island and the Maple Leaf”. Together with the Indigenous youth ensemble Chin-Ai String Orchestra from Taiwan, it will be a symphony concert that bridges cultures across the world. This virtual concert premieres on Aug 28th. Other features are an online gallery featuring works of “Behind the Masks”, “(Un) Being Chinese”, “Under the same sky” photography project, Friendship Kitchen and more. Aug 28-30. Free. https://torontotaiwanfest.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-08-28 to
2020-08-30
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Asian-Canadian Special Events Association

Comments are Closed.