2020 TAIWANfest

The Island that aspires to spread joy, and the Maple Leaf that yearns for a bright future. Join Maestro Ken Hsieh and the TAIWANfest Orchestra for “The Island and the Maple Leaf”. Together with the Indigenous youth ensemble Chin-Ai String Orchestra from Taiwan, it will be a symphony concert that bridges cultures across the world. This virtual concert premieres on Aug 28th. Other features are an online gallery featuring works of “Behind the Masks”, “(Un) Being Chinese”, “Under the same sky” photography project, Friendship Kitchen and more. Aug 28-30. Free. https://torontotaiwanfest.ca