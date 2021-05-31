2021 Digital Toronto Fringe Festival

NOW MagazineAll Events2021 Digital Toronto Fringe Festival

Annual smorgasbord of grassroots theatre online featuring the Fringe On-Demand series and Fringe Primetime Series. July 21-31, see website for schedule. http://fringetoronto.com

 

Date And Time

2021-07-21 to
2021-07-31
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Festival or Fair
 

Event Category

Theatre

Event Tags

