The 2021 Kingston Canadian Film Festival (KCFF) takes place digitally from February 26 – March 7 and is available to audiences around the world! As the globe’s largest all-Canadian film festival, the lineup includes a combination of regional and world premieres, under-the-radar gems, and critically acclaimed prizewinners from filmmakers living coast-to-coast-to-coast. All films are accompanied by interactive post-screening Q&A’s with the directors – so, lots of opportunity to engage with the creative teams behind the films.

Tickets start at $12 and can be shared with multiple members of the same household.

Enjoy the best Canadian cinema of the year from the comfort of home at the 2021 Kingston Canadian Film Festival. For more info, visit kingcanfilmfest.com