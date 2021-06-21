2021 MVS Studio Program Graduating Exhibition

COVID-19

Jun 21, 2021

Art Museum at U of T exhibition. The virtual exhibition documents the work by 2021 Master of Visual Studies students Simon Fuh, Matt Nish-Lapidus, and Sophia Oppel presented in the Daniels’ Architecture and Design Gallery and acts as a portal to Oscar Alfonso’s reading-performances and digital publication. To July 1. https://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/2021-university-of-toronto-mvs-studio-program-graduating-exhibition/

Date And Time
2021-06-21 to
2021-07-01

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

