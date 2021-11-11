2021 One Of A Kind Winter Show

The Flagship Event Supporting Craft & Its Makers Is Back.

November 25 to December 5, 2021 | Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place

Looking to support local businesses this holiday? The One Of A Kind Show brings together the country’s most talented makers so you can shop and discover the best in Canadian Made.

Please visit us at oneofakindshow.com for more information.

Tickets at https://www.tix123.com/tickets/?code=OOAKXMAS21